TLC's 'Cake Boss' is opening a Santa Monica bakery

By Brittany Martin Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 12:27pm

Photograph: Courtesy Carlo's Bakery

The bakery made famous by TLC’s television series Cake Boss is opening a local outpost. Soon fans of the cake and pastry chain will be able to get their sweet fix right on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

Carlo’s Bake Shop is a family-run bakery that opened in Hoboken, New Jersey, way back in 1910. The namesake founder, Carlo Guastaffero, sold it to Bartolo Valastro Sr. in 1964. His son, Bartolo Valastro Jr., better known as Buddy, is the “cake boss” who runs the place now. In addition to a hit TV show, the brand has also expanded to locations around the world—Santa Monica will be number 20.

Elaborately decorated multi-tiered cakes are a specialty of Carlo’s Bake Shop, making the chain a favorite for those planning weddings or celebrating milestone birthdays. If the offerings at the Santa Monica location are similar to previous outlets, there will also be an array of classic pastries, cannoli and other Italian-leaning confections. Some locations also offer cake workshops, not unlike Duff’s Cakemix, the local bakery from fellow reality-TV pastry chef Duff Goldman.

No formal announcement of an opening date has yet been made, but the space is in progress and a Facebook page for the location has been set up by the company. The new bakery will have some auspicious neighbors, including the much-anticipated West Coast outpost of popular ramen shop Ipuddo Ramen. 

Staff writer
By Brittany Martin 502 Posts

Brittany is the assistant editor of Time Out Los Angeles' blog and social media. She is originally from Washington, D.C. and spends most of her paychecks on concert tickets and good coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @britt_m.

