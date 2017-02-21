  • Blog
Monday's Not My President's Day Rally brought Angelenos out to show their discontent

By Brittany Martin Posted: Tuesday February 21 2017, 12:07pm

Photograph: Instagram / @sammyburghout

On Monday, Americans took to the streets in cities across the country for the Not My President’s Day Rally, an organized demonstration against Donald Trump. The nationwide marches were inspired by an event created by a group of activists right here in Los Angeles.

No official crowd estimate is available, though according to USA Today, at least 1,000 concerned individuals turned out to gather on the steps of City Hall with their placards held high. In addition to the Downtown L.A. event, affiliated rallies also took place in Pasadena, Anaheim, Santa Barbara and San Diego. Take a look below at some photos from the rally in L.A. 

 

The Not My President’s Day Rally followed a demonstration on Friday for immigrant rights and a month of frequent demonstrations. With many more protests scheduled, many timed to coincide with other symbolic dates including International Women’s Day, tax season and Earth Day, it seems likely that the momentum of sending the politically active into the streets is going to keep up for the foreseeable future. 

Staff writer
By Brittany Martin 450 Posts

Brittany is the assistant editor of Time Out Los Angeles' blog and social media. She is originally from Washington, D.C. and spends most of her paychecks on concert tickets and good coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @britt_m.

For any feedback or for more information email

