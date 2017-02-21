Monday's Not My President's Day Rally brought Angelenos out to show their discontent

On Monday, Americans took to the streets in cities across the country for the Not My President’s Day Rally, an organized demonstration against Donald Trump. The nationwide marches were inspired by an event created by a group of activists right here in Los Angeles.

No official crowd estimate is available, though according to USA Today, at least 1,000 concerned individuals turned out to gather on the steps of City Hall with their placards held high. In addition to the Downtown L.A. event, affiliated rallies also took place in Pasadena, Anaheim, Santa Barbara and San Diego. Take a look below at some photos from the rally in L.A.

A post shared by Jeff Davis (@jeffbryandavis) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:38am PST

A post shared by Amanda Jayne Carrera 👑 (@amandacarrera) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

A post shared by shopwastemgmt (@shopwastemgmt) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:03am PST

A post shared by ♡ ∇I-XXI∇-MMXI∇ ♡ (@c.o.r.d.e.l.i.a) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:42am PST

A post shared by Mari N. (@nakashima_photography) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:21am PST

A post shared by Leslie Nuesca (@littleguru19) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:30pm PST

A post shared by Lisa Houck (@lisahouck) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

A post shared by Mad Bimper (@madbimper) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

A post shared by Jaimee L. (@jaimeesalsa) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:08am PST

A post shared by Sam Burghout (@sammyburghout) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

A post shared by CHRISTIANROXAS (@crbrshoots) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

The Not My President’s Day Rally followed a demonstration on Friday for immigrant rights and a month of frequent demonstrations. With many more protests scheduled, many timed to coincide with other symbolic dates including International Women’s Day, tax season and Earth Day, it seems likely that the momentum of sending the politically active into the streets is going to keep up for the foreseeable future.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.