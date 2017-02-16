These L.A. restaurants are closing today for the nationwide Day Without Immigrants strike

If you have plans to head to your favorite restaurant today, you might want to check in and see if it's open first. As a response to the national Day Without Immigrants strike, a handful of L.A. restaurants are closing up shop in solidarity, hoping to illustrate what happens when immigrants—a vital backbone within the restaurant community—are taken out of the equation.

Eater LA has drafted a comprehensive list of local restaurants that have shuttered for the day, along with a few (Pok Pok LA, The Wallace, AKASHA, AR Cucina, Taco María and Rush Street) that are either donating a portion of their sales to the ACLU or offering a limited menu with reduced staff. Here are the restaurants that will not be open today:

Hatchet Hall (Culver City)

Phorage (Palms)

Endorffeine (Chinatown)

Nickel Diner (Downtown)

Human Food (Beverly Hills)

Honduras Kitchen (Huntington Park & Long Beach)

Upper West (Santa Monica)

Gracias Madre (West Hollywood)

Bar Amá (Downtown)

The Bel-Air (Bel-Air)

Bäco Mercat (Downtown)

Guelaguetza (Koreatown)

Little Dom's (Los Feliz)

Café Gratitude (Venice, limited menu at Larchmont)

George Abou-Daod restaurants (Farida, Bowery, Bowery Bungalow, Delancey, Twin Sliders, Mission Cantina, Tamarind Ave. Deli)

Bardonna (Larchmont, Santa Monica, Silver Lake)

A massive immigration rally is also scheduled for February 18 from 11am to 5pm at Pershing Square, and there are plenty of other rallies being held in the upcoming month (check out our guide to see if any speak to you).

