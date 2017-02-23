More rain is on the way to L.A., but will it ruin yet another weekend?

If you looked at the weather app on your phone yesterday, you may have decided to cancel any outdoor plans you had this weekend. But, luckily, the new AccuWeather forecast is only calling for rain one day this weekend: Sunday, just in time for the Oscars.

Sunday's forecast is calling for a 65 percent chance of rain, with .24 inches expected. That wet weather will continue into the beginning of the work week with .36 inches of rain expected Monday. Though it's not anywhere close to the amount of rain we saw last week, we all know L.A. can't handle even a few drops, so be careful when you hit the road.

But Sunday's rain doesn't have to put a damper on any of your Academy Award plans. There are plenty of Oscar watch parties happening across the city that will keep you in the Hollywood spirit—and warm and dry. Not into the awards show? We have plenty of suggestions for things to do on a rainy day.

In the meantime, there's a high-surf advisory for L.A. and Ventura county beaches, with surf up to 12 feet in some areas. The largest swells will hit west-facing beaches like El Porto in Manhattan Beach. The surf also comes with strong rip currents, so if you're planning on heading out to the water this Sunday, be careful. And while the advisory is only until 9pm tonight, with this new storm heading in, we wouldn't be surprised if the swell continues.

