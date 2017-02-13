Pantsless partygoers took Santa Monica by storm at this year's Cupid's Undie Run

Here's an idea: run a mile in your underwear to raise money for neurofibromatosis research. Sound fun? That's exactly what the organizers of Cupid's Undie Run thought. The annual nationwide event raised $3.5 million last year benefitting the Children’s Tumor Foundation and they're attempting to reach $4 million in 2017. This year's event took place on Saturday. It started out with a party, followed by a one-mile fun run, and then was quickly followed by yet another party at The Victorian, where participants tried to outdo each other with epic dance movies—all while still in just their skivvies. Check out our favorite photos from the event.
