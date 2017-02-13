  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Pantsless partygoers took Santa Monica by storm at this year's Cupid's Undie Run

By Rozette Rago Posted: Monday February 13 2017, 9:40am

Pantsless partygoers took Santa Monica by storm at this year's Cupid's Undie Run
All photographs by Foster Snell

Here's an idea: run a mile in your underwear to raise money for neurofibromatosis research. Sound fun? That's exactly what the organizers of Cupid's Undie Run thought. The annual nationwide event raised $3.5 million last year benefitting the Children’s Tumor Foundation and they're attempting to reach $4 million in 2017. This year's event took place on Saturday. It started out with a party, followed by a one-mile fun run, and then was quickly followed by yet another party at The Victorian, where participants tried to outdo each other with epic dance movies—all while still in just their skivvies. Check out our favorite photos from the event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rozette Rago 22 Posts

Rozette is the Photo Editor at Time Out Los Angeles. She would do anything for a great bowl of ramen, but she won't do that. Follow her on Instagram at @hellorozette.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest