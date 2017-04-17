Ring in spring with free aura photography, exotic cocktails and more at Big Bar this Friday

Spring has officially sprung in L.A., as evidenced by the wildflower blooms, the warming temps and the yearly Coachella craze. Big Bar in Los Feliz is celebrating the season—along with its new spring cocktail list—with a giant neighborhood block party, this Friday, April 21, at 7pm. They've been throwing the annual, springtime shindig for the past seven years, and the party just keeps growing.

This year, Big Bar's theme is Sprung on Spring; the bar will be celebrating spring across the world, transforming its patio into five distinctly different regions offering sights, sounds and, of course, signature cocktails. Here's a sneak peek at each "destination":

Copper Beach: The north patio will be home to a beach party featuring a Copper Flamingo Punch and spring break-themed boozy slushies, which you can enjoy in the "VIP lounge" or relaxing on beach chairs and blankets. We've been warned to keep an eye out for some out-of-control Spring Breakers in this area....

Kyoto: Explore the central patio, where cherry blossoms are blooming and Suntory Toki highballs will flow from a Yatai cart.

Wonderland: Under the central patio tree, indulge in a boozy tea party (a la Alice in Wonderland) complete with Hendricks gin tea cocktails and a special "eat me/drink me" shot and cake bite.

South of France: Follow the smell of flowers to the south patio for elderflower cocktails from St. Germain, plus a flower market for making your own bouquet or flower crown with the Crown Collective.

Tennessee: Get southern inside the bar, where you'll find a build-your-own Tennessee Mule cocktail menu. Each drink will be served in a souvenir mug to remember the evening by.

Admission is free, as is the swag (aura photos, souvenir cups, flower crowns for the first 75 people), but to try each drink, you'll need to trade for a drink token, packs of which can be purchased at the bar. In addition to each drink station, there will be a make-your-own Boomerang photo setup with lots of fun, themed props (think lacy parasols and silk petals to throw in the air).

Sprung on Spring kicks off at 7pm on Friday, April 21, at Big Bar in Los Feliz; admission is free, and the event is 21+.

