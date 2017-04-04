Roberta's chef Carlo Mirarchi is hosting a one-night dinner (and it's not pizza)

When the Brooklyn-born pizza wizards of Roberta’s dipped their toe into the L.A. dining waters with a recent pop-up, Angelenos couldn’t get enough. And, now, while they’re still not giving us the Roberta’s West we’re dreaming about, we are getting yet another chance to try Chef Carlo Mirarchi’s Italian-inspired cooking, with a one-night-only porchetta dinner.

Yes, we said porchetta dinner. The decadent pork preparation will be the star of this show, not pizza. Not familiar with porchetta? The central Italian classic involves taking deboned pork, stuffing it with herbs, vegetables and other fillings, wrapping it in the pork skin and slow-roasting it. Often it’s a roulade, with a delicious spiral of meat and filling held together by crispy golden skin.

For this dinner at Di Alba in the Arts District (itself a spin-off of the New York City restaurant the Smile) Chef Mirarchi will be pairing his take on porchetta (a Red Wattle farm pig seasoned with fennel pollen, fennel seed, rosemary and salt) with vegetable side items sourced from the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market.

To close out the meal, the baking team of focaccia-focused Di Alba will be contributing strawberry rhubarb polenta cake.

Sweetening the deal even more is that it's one affordable date night. Tickets are just $24, including food and a beer, and will be going on sale soon on Di Alba’s website.

Carlo Mirarchi’s porchetta dinner takes place April 27 at 7pm at the Smile’s Di Alba, 827 E 3rd St, Downtown L.A.

