  • Blog
  • Weird & Wonderful
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

See the beautiful Christmas lights in Los Angeles through some gorgeous Instagram posts

By Rozette Rago Posted: Wednesday December 21 2016, 9:00am

See the beautiful Christmas lights in Los Angeles through some gorgeous Instagram posts

It can get pretty lit in Los Angeles come Christmastime. Some neighborhoods go all out Griswold-style no matter the electric bill that comes after. In fact, we love lights so much that even our local zoo gets in on the action. What better way to enjoy the holidays than by going to these sparkly places and Instagramming the heck out of them? Here are some of the most gorgeous Christmas lights we've seen so far on Instagrams.

 

 

A photo posted by Yuliya (@juliya_losangeles) on

 

 

A photo posted by Geoff (@kizofdragon) on

 

 

A photo posted by Harrin Putra (@hputra123) on

 

 

A photo posted by Garen Aliksanian (@cheerfultroll) on

 

 

A photo posted by kmongiello (@kristymongiello) on

 

 

A video posted by eMi (@emieatsla) on

 

 

A photo posted by S h a n n o n P o n n (@shannonponn) on

 

 

A photo posted by OT (@otung1) on

 

 

A photo posted by Cleto Gano (@cleto.gano) on

 

 

A photo posted by Emily Hernandez (@art_magik) on

 

 

A photo posted by Fadi "Fadood" (@fadood) on

 

 

A photo posted by Fade Away Media (@fadeawaymedia) on

 

 

 

A photo posted by Travel Blogger. (@ashleynicoledu) on

 

 

A photo posted by m e l i s s a (@melhuang) on

 

 

A photo posted by Dina Khattab (@thategyptian) on

 

 

A photo posted by Eric Mitnick (@eamsamphoto) on

 

 

A photo posted by Jose Molina (@joali_moli) on

 

 

A photo posted by Hannah Wilson (@hiiihanners) on

 

 

A photo posted by Mahdi Yassen (@myassen) on

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rozette Rago 10 Posts

Rozette is the Photo Editor at Time Out Los Angeles. She has an unhealthy obsession with grape jelly beans and bacon. Follow her on Instagram at @hellorozette.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest