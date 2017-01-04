Sharpen your chef skills with these tasty cooking classes in L.A.

Who knew it could be so effortless to cook a delicious meal? These cooking classes available at locations around L.A. will set you up for success if one of your New Year’s goals is to eat out less. Can't go without your favorite Thai, Chinese or Mexican spot? There’s a class for every cuisine, so you won't miss it. Take a class that specializes in your favorite type of food or branch out and try something new—plus it's a great place to socialize! So spend some extra cash now on professional cooking classes that double as a fun date idea, and save later (without sacrificing flavor). Sharpen your knives, grab a glass of wine and get to cooking!

This speciality culinary store offers all the tools necessary to create an incredible meal. In addition to selling high-quality kitchen goods, they have a renowned cooking class program. New classes for 2017 include Knife Skills 101, Fabulous French Croissants and Oprah’s Healthy and Delicious Recipes. If you’re more comfortable in your own kitchen, take one of their online classes. Farmers' market, Westwood or Woodland Hills locations

If the thought of cooking a meal that’s not frozen is a bit intimidating, Hipcooks classes will put you at ease. Just read their “class descriptions” to find a class for any appetite or situation. Surprise dinner guest? Have you regretfully committed to cook for a crowd? Hipcooks has you covered. Their Healthy, Fresh and Zingy class features everyday dishes you’d never guess were as healthy as they are delicious. The Romantic Dinner class is perfect for a first date. Take an ethnic cooking class if you’re craving something different. They offer everything from traditional Jewish dishes to Thai food to Indian. All classes have a set price of $70 and include a wine tasting with dinner. Locations in West L.A., East L.A. and Woodland Hills

Host the ultimate dinner party with Elle A Cooking. Professional chef Lilia Liu offers private, in-home cooking classes suitable for a dinner party. Enjoy the company of your guests as you all contribute to a decadent meal to remember. Liu creates a personalized menu based on your preferences that includes a starter, main dish, side and dessert. All ingredients are provided and guests are sent home with recipe cards for each dish. The classes generally last 3-4 hours long.

When most people think of Japanese food, sushi and ramen are typically the first—and often only—dishes that come to mind. The mission of the creator behind Foodstory is to provide knowledge to the public about Japanese cuisine. Sushi lovers will enjoy the Simple Healthy @Home Sushi class to learn how to perfectly construct mouth-watering rolls themselves. Japanese Cooking 101: The Omnivore introduces two main kinds of Japanese broths, Iriko-dashi and Shojin-dashi. You'll discover traditional Japanese seasonings that you can find right in L.A. Trust us, you won’t miss the MSG. 810 Spring St, Los Angeles

This gourmet vegan company serves dishes that will have vegans and non-vegans alike begging for more. Italian food without the cheese sounds like a contradiction, but their Aphrodisiac Italiano! class proves otherwise. You won’t believe how rich the lemon cashew cream fettuccine Alfredo tastes without actual cream. After an indulgent holiday season, take the Detox Cooking Class with the Blender Girl to learn how to make energizing, nutritious recipes. Don’t fear the word “detox”—it includes sweets in the form of a Choc-Mint Mania dessert. For food bloggers in the making, there’s even a Vegan Food Styling and Photography class. Classes tend to sell out fast so don’t hesitate if there’s one that catches your eye. 7494 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 302, West Hollywood

There’s a class almost daily to suit any craving at Eatz, from Southern Comforts to Sensational Seafood to A Flight to India. Perhaps the best part is that each class includes never-ending wine and cocktails and plenty of leftovers! Continue to reap the rewards of your work in the kitchen for many meals later. The team is made up of professional chefs and culinary instructors. You’re sure to learn valuable tips and tricks to apply to your everyday cooking. 612 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

