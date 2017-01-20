  • Blog
Shepard Fairey is passing out protest posters at Subliminal Projects tonight

By Michael Juliano Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 1:37pm

Photograph: Courtesy Subliminal Projects

Echo Park art gallery Subliminal Projects will host an opening reception tonight, January 20, for its "American Civics" installation. The exhibition features mixed media collages from the gallery's founder, Shepard Fairey, based on images from the late rock and roll photographer Jim Marshall.

In addition to the works on display, Fairey and his team will be passing out free posters from his "We the People" series as well as T-shirts from his and Amanda Fairey's "Make America Smart Again" voting campaign. They're being distributed in limited quantities ahead of Saturday's Women's March.

Earlier in the day, Fairey had announced that they'd be distributing free posters at drop-off locations around the city on Friday.

 

Join me TONIGHT for the opening reception of my show #AmericanCivics, a collaboration with the estate of photographer #JimMarshall at Subliminal Projects in #EchoPark! During tonight’s opening, my team and I will be passing out #WeThePeople and #MakeAmericaSmartAgain posters to carry at this Saturday’s #WomensMarch. Because we’re only handing out a limited quantity at tonight’s event, we’ve decided to also pass out a select amount TODAY from 12-3 PM at Subliminal. Additionally, here is a list of other drop off locations to pick up your posters: DTLA: Last Book Store: 453 S. Spring Street Mama Gallery: 1242 Palmetto Street ACE Hotel: 929 S. Broadway Alchemy Works: 826 E. 3rd Street Hollywood: Wacko Gallery: 4633 Hollywood Blvd The BE Hive: 6427 W. Sunset Blvd Amoeba Music: 6400 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood: Kitchen 24: 8575 Santa Monica Blvd West LA: Café Gratitude: 512 Rose Ave Cinco LA: 7241 W Manchester Ave Pasadena: Wacko Gallery: 30 S. Wilson Ave

A photo posted by Shepard Fairey (@obeygiant) on

 

Though those were swiftly claimed and the quantities at tonight's opening will be extremely limited, Fairey has made hi-res versions of the posters available for download so that protestors and interested collectors can print their own.

Meanwhile, "American Civics" features five serigraphs that tackle voting rights, mass incarceration, workers' rights, gun culture and a divided America. Each print is part of a limited series of 100 available for purchase, hand signed and numbered by Shepard Fairey and stamped by Jim Marshall Photography LLC. Proceeds for each will benefit a different charity, including the NAACP, No Kid Hungry, the United Farm Workers Foundation, Caliber Foundation and #cut50. 

 

 

 

Shepard Fairey, Mass Incarceration, 2016. Mixed Media (Stencil, Silkscreen, and Collage) on Canvas. 44 x 60 in.

Don't worry if you can't make it out to tonight's opening: the exhibition runs through February 10.

Staff writer
By Michael Juliano

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.



