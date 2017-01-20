Shepard Fairey is passing out protest posters at Subliminal Projects tonight

Echo Park art gallery Subliminal Projects will host an opening reception tonight, January 20, for its "American Civics" installation. The exhibition features mixed media collages from the gallery's founder, Shepard Fairey, based on images from the late rock and roll photographer Jim Marshall.

In addition to the works on display, Fairey and his team will be passing out free posters from his "We the People" series as well as T-shirts from his and Amanda Fairey's "Make America Smart Again" voting campaign. They're being distributed in limited quantities ahead of Saturday's Women's March.

Earlier in the day, Fairey had announced that they'd be distributing free posters at drop-off locations around the city on Friday.

Though those were swiftly claimed and the quantities at tonight's opening will be extremely limited, Fairey has made hi-res versions of the posters available for download so that protestors and interested collectors can print their own.

Meanwhile, "American Civics" features five serigraphs that tackle voting rights, mass incarceration, workers' rights, gun culture and a divided America. Each print is part of a limited series of 100 available for purchase, hand signed and numbered by Shepard Fairey and stamped by Jim Marshall Photography LLC. Proceeds for each will benefit a different charity, including the NAACP, No Kid Hungry, the United Farm Workers Foundation, Caliber Foundation and #cut50.

Shepard Fairey, Mass Incarceration, 2016. Mixed Media (Stencil, Silkscreen, and Collage) on Canvas. 44 x 60 in.

Don't worry if you can't make it out to tonight's opening: the exhibition runs through February 10.

