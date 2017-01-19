Here's what you need to know for a safe and positive experience at Women's March L.A.

When the organizers behind Women’s March L.A. filed their initial permits to hold a rally in Pershing Square, they were estimating a crowd of 1,000 to 3,000 people. Now, they say, they’ve received 92,000 registrations on their website and almost 70,000 Facebook event sign-ups. If you’re going to be among those numbers, it will be helpful to plan ahead for how you’ll get to the march and what to expect once you’re there.

Driving directly to, or parking anywhere near, the Pershing Square rally site is likely to be a challenge. Organizers are strongly encouraging marchers to arrive by Metro, either to the Union Station or Seventh Street/Metro Center stops. If you haven’t tried getting to Downtown by Metro before, check out our guide or consider parking in Pasadena and joining up with the pre-rally there, where a group of marchers plans to board the Gold Line en masse and travel to Pershing Square together. If you’re coming from West Hollywood, that city will be providing a special free shuttle service to get people to and from the Hollywood and Highland stop on the Red Line.

For those coming from farther away, Women’s March leaders say they are aware of plans for 20 buses from Ventura County, 15 buses from Long Beach and 15 buses from Santa Barbara to be among the loads of marchers arriving for the day. To find a spot on one of those rides, check sites like Rally Bus or search for informal ride-share groups organizing on Facebook.

Before you hop on the bus or train to head to the march, you’ll want to be properly prepared. While it currently looks like it shouldn’t be pouring rain on Saturday, the event will go on rain or shine and, either way, it would be wise to dress comfortably and in layers. The march route will be around 2.5 miles, but keep in mind that in addition to the march itself, you’ll also be spending a lot of time on your feet, walking and standing around.

You may want to bring a small backpack or tote with your daily essentials, along with a back-up battery for your mobile phone, but keep in mind that signal towers may be overloaded by a gathering this size. Consider setting up a designated meeting point and check-in plan in advance if you’re hoping to rendezvous with any other marchers. Expect tons of cameras and press to be around, so if you’re concerned about protecting your anonymity, pack a bandana or other facial covering. You'll want to leave alcohol, drugs and pets at home, though, as none will be allowed.

There will be some famous faces among the marchers, too, with Jane Fonda, Ariana Grande and Laverne Cox among the celebrity women who have announced their intentions to lend their voices to the demonstration. Mayor Eric Garcetti will kick off the City Hall portion of the program with a speech at 11am.

The LAPD has posted a list of guidelines regarding acceptable types of signs and other notes. Police officials will be on hand to protect the peaceful demonstration as it moves along the yet-to-be-disclosed route and to close down streets as needed, but they do not intend to intimidate or limit marchers.

“We want people to express their first amendment rights,” LAPD spokesperson Aereon Jefferson told Los Angeles Daily News.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.