Sing along with 'Selena' at this special anniversary screening

We know you sing along to Selena songs anytime you hear one come on the radio, so why not break out the bedazzled bustier and tomato-red lipstick for a night on the town with other Selena enthusiasts? On Friday, March 31, the Vista Theater in Los Feliz will host a midnight screening of the blockbuster biopic Selena—and singing along is very much encouraged.

And, while we would be into that idea just because it sounds fun, this event will be extra meaningful because it falls on both Cesar Chavez Day and the anniversary of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez’s untimely death in 1995 at the age of just 23. The special sing-along event is being staged as a benefit, with all proceeds from ticket sales being donated to the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to immigrant and Latino rights.

There’s another, happier anniversary as well: It’s been 20 years since the release of the film that turned Jennifer Lopez into a mainstream movie star. To celebrate that, the Vista is pulling out an original 35 millimeter print of the movie, so you can watch Selena in all its 1997 analog glory.

The screening will also feature a costume contest, so you’ll need to bring your biggest hair and best look along with your warmed-up vocal cords if you want to do Selena proud.

Selena Sing Along Midnight Screening at the Vista Theatre takes place at 11:30pm on Friday, March 31. Tickets are available online for $16.52 and will be sold in advance only, not at the Vista box office.

