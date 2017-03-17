Sunday's L.A. Marathon is causing street closures all over town

This Sunday, hundreds of L.A. Marathon runners will make their way across the city, bringing a series of road closures and restrictions starting Saturday night—so make your weekend plans accordingly.

Officially known as the Sketchers Performance L.A. Marathon, the runners will gather at Dodger Stadium for a 6:30am start. From there, the race will take them through the surrounding area, then West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, eventually winding up at the finish line in Santa Monica.

If you’re hoping to cheer on a loved one as they complete the run, your best bet will be taking Metro’s Expo Line, which is offering an enhanced service schedule for the day. The downtown Santa Monica station is just six blocks from the end point of the marathon and will help you avoid the considerable traffic and parking difficulty that is being predicted for the area.

The full list of street closures and times provided by L.A. Marathon organizers is as follows, however times are subject to change and parking restrictions may extend beyond the planned closure times, so be sure to read any posted signage carefully:

Ocean Avenue from San Vicente to Pico from midnight to 5pm

Elysian Park Avenue from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard from 4am to 9am

Sunset Boulevard from Innes Avenue to Figueroa Street from 4am to 9:20am

Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street from 4am to 9:35am

Broadway from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Avenue from 4am to 9:35am

Alpine Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street from 4am to 9:35am

Spring Street from College Street to 2nd Street from 4am to 9:35am

Temple Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street from 4am to 9:50am

Judge John Aiso Street from Temple Street to 1st Street from 4am to 9:50am

San Pedro Street from 1st to 3rd Street from 4am to 9:50am

1st Street from Hope Street to Alameda Street from 4am to 9:50am

Central Avenue from 1st Street to 3rd Street from 4am to 9:50am

2nd Street from Alameda to Broadway from 4am to 9:50am

Main Street from Cesar Chavez Avenue to 3rd Street from 4am to 10:05am

Grand Avenue from Cesar Chavez Avenue to 2nd Street from 4am to 10:05am

Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard from 4am to 10:20am

Edgeware Road from Temple Street Boston Street from 4am to 10:20am

Bellevue Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard from 4am to 10:20am

Glendale Boulevard from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard from 4am to 10:40am

Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue from 4am to 11:10am

Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea from 4am to noon

Orange Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard from 4am to noon

Sunset Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5am to 12:45pm

San Vicente Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue from 5am to 1pm

Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega to Sierra Drive from 5am to 1pm

Doheny Drive from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard from 5am to 1pm

Burton Way from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive from 5am to 1pm

South Santa Monica Boulevard from Rexford Drive to Moreno Boulevard from 5am to 1pm

Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard from 5am to 1pm

Wilshire Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard from 5am to 1pm

Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard from 5am to 1:50pm

Sepulveda Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Avenue from 5am to 2:04pm

Wilshire Boulevard from Sepulveda Boulevard to Barry Avenue from 5am to 2:20pm

Barry Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard to Goshen Street from 5am to 2:20pm

San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Ocean Avenue from 5am to 5pm

