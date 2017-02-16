Take unlimited private jet flights around California with this membership-based airline

California is pretty big, and, if you have to drive to the Bay Area and back to L.A. on a regular basis, you’ve probably noticed it can take a really long time to get between the two points. SurfAir has stepped in to offer a subscription service that allows for unlimited private jet jaunts between destinations up and down California and, as L.A. Business Journal reported today, they’re now adding San Diego to their schedule.

San Diego will bring the number of cities served by Santa Monica-based SurfAir to 11. Hop on one of their jets at the Burbank airport or a general aviation airport adjacent to LAX and they’ll currently whisk you away to Santa Barbara, Oakland, San Jose, the Napa Valley, Carlsbad, Lake Tahoe, Monterey or Palm Springs.

A membership for SurfAir will set you back $1,950 per month, but that allows you to fly as many times as you want between any airports on their routes. If you’re a tech executive, let’s say, and need to be up in the Silicon Valley for a meeting once a week, that works out to about $243 per ticket. That compares to fares of about $120 per flight to fly commercial, based on a recent search.

If you want to try it out without signing up for a membership—or maybe you’re just looking for a particularly glamorous way to skip the Coachella traffic when you head out to the desert—SurfAir is currently offering trial flights for first-time customers who book by February 28. The one-time offer gets you a round trip between any two airports for $500, or one-way for $295.

