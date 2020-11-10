From weekend jaunts to extended vacations, here’s a list of the best road trips from L.A.

One of our favorite things about L.A. is that you can leave its urban sprawl at a moments notice and suddenly find yourself surrounded by nature just a few miles out of town. Whether you're interested in a whole weekend getaway (hello, Vegas or Big Sur) or need a nearby day trip to get some fresh air (maybe Joshua Tree?), this list has a destination for every kind of traveller. So hop in the car, crank up the tunes, and take your pick of scenery: forest, beach, desert and mountain landscapes all make up these gorgeous road trips from L.A. Happy travels!

NOTE: We've indicated in the text which of our favorite restaurants, bars and museums are temporarily closed right now, but it's always best to call ahead since venues may be operating a limited capacity.

RECOMMENDED: The best day trips from Los Angeles

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.