The best festival fashion from Coachella 2017

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday April 17 2017, 10:41am

All photographs by Rozette Rago and Michael Juliano

Coachella attendees, you know how to throw together an outfit. We were on the lookout for festival-goers whose fashion choices really left an impression on us during Weekend One. Sure, there were an inordinate amount of Snapchat Spectacles and plenty of off-the-shelf trends to behold—Calvin Klein bralettes and all things jangly and metallic have overtaken flower crowns and flash tattoos—but we also spotted extraordinarily stylish ensembles. Below, our favorite street-style photos from Coachella 2017.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

