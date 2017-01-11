The best restaurants in L.A. for former New Yorkers

New York City can no longer claim to be the epicenter of great American dining. In food and dining press, Los Angeles has been in the running for decades—but you already knew that. So it’s no surprise to come across former New Yorkers living in Los Angeles; trading in snow for sunshine, and sardines for spelt chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes the best cure for homesickness is food, and in this case, it means black-and-white cookies, hot pastrami sandwiches and New York-style pizza. Thankfully, Los Angeles is a city that has it all and then some (e.g. spelt). Just don’t ask us where to find a dollar pizza slice, we’re still looking for that West Coast unicorn.

Bea’s Bakery for black and white cookies: Visit Bea’s Bakery in Tarzana and you’ll be greeted with a selection of challahs, danishes, rugelachs and cakes. That all may look enticing, but head straight to the black-and-white cookies: cake-like treats covered in chocolate and vanilla icing. 18450 Clark St, Tarzana

The Bun Shop for buns: Momofuku set off the bun trend on the East Coast, but the Bun Shop is where you’ll find your West Coast fix. Purists will like the pork belly bun, but try the tomanko bun with fried tomato, cucumber, mixed greens and pesto. 151 N. Western Ave.

Langer’s Deli for pastrami on rye: Langer’s claims to have the world’s best pastrami, and after you try their hot pastrami sandwich with coleslaw, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese, you may agree. Plus, you can soak up a piece of L.A. history while you’re there. 704 S Alvarado St.

Madcapra for falafel: In New York, Mamoun’s is the place to grab a falafel sandwich or plate. In L.A. it's Madcapra, ran by two former Brooklyn chefs in Grand Central Market. Try the green falafel sandwich with cauliflower, pickled fennel, labneh, cilantro and mint. 317 S. Broadway

Pink’s Hot Dogs for hot dogs: Although family-owned since 1939, Pink’s does not cater to traditionalists: your dogs are meant to be topped. Get the chili dog or the Martha Stewart Dog if you’re feeling fancy. 709 N. La Brea Ave.

Pizzanista! for New York-style pizza: If you’re in search of thin-crust, light on the sauce, heavy on the toppings pizza in Los Angeles, you’re in luck. Come on Tuesdays for $2 slices. Pizzanista!, locations in Downtown L.A. and Long Beach

Proof Bakery for cheesecake: Cheesecake is comfort food at its most refined, and Proof Bakery takes it to another level with its fromage blanc cheesecake topped with seasonal fruit. 3156 Glendale Blvd

Yeastie Boys Bagels for bagels: It has been said that the best cure for hangovers is time, Gatorade and bagels. We may have fictionalized the last cure, but as it stands, nothing beats a bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich the morning after. Truck locations in West Hollywood, Downtown L.A. and Silverlake.



