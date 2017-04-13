The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, April 13-16

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: DLM Off Price Clothing

If you’re game to dig for deep discounts, this warehouse sale—which was recently extended and just received a ton of brand-new inventory—still has plenty of designer names for up to 95 percent off. That means you could find your next favorite pair of jeans or top for as little as $3. If that’s not incentive, we don’t know what is.

Where: 2402 Saybrook Ave, Commerce

When: Through April 30, from 8:30am to 4pm Monday through Saturday

Who: Fleur’t and Miki Miette

Hey moms and dads, pick up clothing for the kiddos and a little something special for yourself at this multi-brand sale at the Cooper Design Space where loungewear and intimates by Fleur’t and cool children’s apparel by Miki Miette will both be marked down by up to 75 percent.

Where: 719 S Los Angeles St #417, Los Angeles

When: Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Thomas Wylde

Luxury womenswear by the L.A.-based designer will be going for bargain prices at this one-day-only sample sale. Previous collections will be marked down by up to 90 percent (which means some pieces will be as low as $30), and if you want to shop the label’s latest releases, you can take 20 percent off those.

Where: 235 W 31st St, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, April 15 from 10am to 5pm

Who: Jen’s Pirate Booty (and more!)

Heading to the desert this weekend but still don’t have anything cool to wear (when you get snapped for all those festival street-style photos)? Boho brand Jen’s Pirate Booty—which specializes in lacy rompers, peasant blouses and gauzy dresses—is partnering up with other Coachella-friendly brands including Tori Praver, Saltwater Threads, Eterie, 10 West Leather, and Lovely Bird Hats for a sample sale in Joshua Tree where past season pieces will be up to 90 percent off. Additionally the event will feature an indigo dye booth and custom flower crown making, so you’ll leave festival ready.

Where: 61729 Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree

When: Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 from 9am to 6pm

