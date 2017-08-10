The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Aug 10-13

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: The Palatines

The minimalist local footwear brand—known for its beautifully crafted Italian leather slides, sling backs, sandals and more—is pushing out summer styles to make room for more mules, boots and heels for fashion followers to salivate over. Select pairs are currently 30 percent off—which includes their best-selling Caelum slides in a handful of shades.

Where: Online

When: While stock lasts

Who: Ariel Gordon

The local jewelry line’s archive sale only comes around once a year, but when it does shoppers can save up to 75 percent off the brand’s modern-yet-classic pieces. The one-day-only-sale is any jewelry-lover’s chance to stock up on stackable rings, simple studs and hoops, bangles and other timeless styles you’ll be wearing for years to come.

Where: 448 S Hill St #818

When: Thu, Aug 10 from 11am to 7pm

Who: BB Dakota

The trendy womenswear brand is holding a blowout in Irvine, where spring styles will be majorly marked down. Some of the things you’ll find here are dresses, tops, skirts and pants for just $10 and rompers and jumpsuits for only $15.

Where: 17822 Gillette Ave, Irvine

When: Thu, Aug 10 through Sun, Aug 13 from 8am to 3pm

Who: Pari Desai, Shaina Mote, J. Hannah, LOQ

A dream team of L.A. based brands is offering their beautifully made goods—including minimalist clothing, footwear and jewelry—for as much as 70 percent off during a weekend-long summer sale in Venice.

Where: 1919 S Lincoln Blvd

When: Fri, Aug 11 from noon to 5pm; Sat, Aug 12 and Sunday, Aug 13 from 10am to 3pm

Who: Everly

Save 40 to 75 percent off sample sizes (small and medium) of this brand’s cute, contemporary women’s clothing during the trend-driven label’s summer sale in Vernon.

Where: 2425 E 30th St, Vernon

When: Fri, Aug 11 from 9am to 5pm

