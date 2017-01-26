The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Jan 26-30

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: The Dreslyn

The cool-girl’s go-to online retailer is hosting an insane two-day warehouse sale at the Cooper Building. Fall and winter selections by brands like Raquel Allegra, Jesse Kamm and A.P.C. will be up to 80 percent off.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Mezzanine 5, Los Angeles

When: Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27 from 10am to 6pm

Who: Halston Heritage

Women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, and—yes—the brand’s coveted evening wear will be reduced by up to 70 percent during this sample sale. Included pieces range from those from the 2015 collections up to spring 2016.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, 6th floor, Los Angeles

When: Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 from 9am to 4pm

Who: Bailey44, Ali & Jay, and Superfine

The trio of trendy brands has banded together for a three-day sample sale in Santa Monica. There’s a little something for everyone, including rocker-chic skinnies, body-con dresses (Valentine’s Day anyone?), and fitted blazers, all of which will be be marked down by up to 80 percent.

Where: 395 Santa Monica Pl, Santa Monica

When: Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 from 10am to 9pm and Sunday, January 29 from 11am to 6pm

Who: Amarilo and Haati Chai

The two local jewelry brands’ appointment-only flagship opens its doors to the public for a one-day-only sample sale this Saturday. Adorn yourself with sexy anklets, body chains and layering necklaces at 50 to 70 percent off retail price. The event will also include evening wear by Mani Jassal, ready-to-wear by Tyler Lambert, and swimwear by Bfyne.

Where: 177 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, January 28 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Lacausa

Mastering the perfect balance of refinement and effortlessness isn’t easy, but that’s exactly what the L.A. brand does each season. A mainstay for breezy dresses and jumpsuits, tees you’ll want to live in, and other modern-yet-easy basics, Lacausa has tons of wardrobe staples, and those from past seasons (through the most recent fall/winter collection) will be majorly discounted this weekend as the Silver Lake shop hosts a sample sale that’s not to be missed.

Where: 4015 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, January 28 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Staud

A slew of styles from the local brand’s fall/winter collection, including the tie-front Ryo blouse, the minimal Parker jumpsuit, and the belted Hiro culottes are going for 50 percent off. No codes necessary for the online-only blowout, just head straight to the sale section.

Where: staud.clothing

When: While inventory lasts

