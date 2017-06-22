The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, June 22-25

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Need Supply

Yup, the indie-favorite online retailer’s end-of-season sale is still going strong, with lots of new markdowns. Currently, some especially summer-ready steals include a Millennial Pink bucket bag by Creatures of Comfort, sequined slides by Intentionally Blank and picnic-perfect dresses by Farrow. With discounts as much as 50 percent, there’s still so many deals to take advantage of.

Where: needsupply.com

When: While stock lasts

Who: Xirena

With this heat wave, many of us don’t want to wear much besides minimal loungewear, intimates or swimwear—lucky for us, Xirena’s warehouse sale will feature all of the above from 50 to 70 percent off. This one’s cash only so be sure to hit up an ATM before you head over.

Where: 860 Los Angeles St, Suite 608

When: Thu, June 22 10am–3pm; Fri, June 23 10am–2pm

Who: The Odells, Kain, Georgette Crimson and more

Hosted by eM Productions, this multi-brand sample sale at DTLA’s Cooper Design Building will offer discounted samples by a gang of local brands. Bring cash (no cards please!) if you plan to pick up some of the contemporary clothing (including tees, dresses, peasant tops and more), sneakers and espadrilles and even designer travel bottles.

Where: 860 Los Angeles St, Suite 402

When: Thu, June 22 and Fri, June 23 10am–4pm

Who: Re/Done

Fashion girls wait all year for this one: The reworked vintage denim brand’s weekend sample sale will be slashing prices by as much as 70 percent. If you’re not familiar with Re/Done’s pricing, some of their best-selling jean styles will be around $75 to $100. Besides the denim, shoppers can expect to find some reworked vintage tees and sweats. Want some VIP advantages like parking and priority entry? RVSP here before noon on Thursday.

Where: 928 N Fairfax Ave, West Hollywood

When: Fri, June 23 and Sat, June 24 from 10am–5pm

Who: Hudson

The celebrity-faved denim brand will be moving fast during a two-day sample sale where nothing is priced at over $50. For that price, shoppers can score first quality pieces, but there will also be seconds for $25 and samples for just $15.

Where: 1231 S Gerhart Ave, Commerce

When: Fri, June 23 11am–7pm and Sat, June 24 9am–1pm

