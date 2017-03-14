Journey, Steely Dan and more set to fill out the Classic West festival lineup

Classic West has announced the rest of the superstar lineup for their highly-anticipated new festival. Joining Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles for the two-day classic rock extravaganza will be Steely Dan; the Doobie Brothers; Earth, Wind and Fire, and Journey.

The six groups will be spread out over two evenings at Dodger Stadium, skipping the typical multi-stage festival set-up in favor of fewer, bigger acts and no schedule conflicts—logistics that may seem familiar to anyone who attended last year’s Desert Trip festival in Indio. (Still no official word on if Desert Trip will be making a repeat visit for 2017, but the first Desert Trip wasn’t announced until after Coachella last year.)

What do all of the acts on the Classic West bill have in common, besides being staples on the playlists of your parents’ favorite radio station? As Billboard reports, they all share a connection to music industry guru and super-manager Irving Azoff, who is also a former executive chairman of Live Nation, the primary promoter behind Classic West and it’s East Coast iteration Classic East.

If the rest of the festival isn’t your thing, last year’s Hollywood Bowl season openers Steely Dan also have announced they will be performing a nine-night residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas over the course of next month.

Classic West is set to take place July 15 and 16, 2017 at Dodger Stadium. Ticket sale dates and prices have yet to be announced.

