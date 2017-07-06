The FYF Fest 2017 set times are here

Folks, start strategizing your days for this year's FYF Fest, the onetime upstart music festival that's now expanded to three days and six stages. The set times were released today via FYF social media accounts and phone app—though you can also find the full schedule on FYF's website.

Fans will be glad to know that Missy Elliott and Björk's sets will not overlap at all. Friday will be a late start at 5pm and end very late with Flying Lotus, who is debuting a 3D experience, at 12:20am and Majid Jordan at 12:25am.

You'll have to brave the inevitable afternoon heat on Saturday to see the first DJ set, which starts at 2pm. There are some conflicts here, too. Built to Spill, Perfume Genius and King Krule start within minutes of each other. Mitski's set is at 5:10pm, which is only 20 minutes before Thundercat's at 5:30pm. The most important thing to remember, though: Frank Ocean at 11pm.

The final day presents more of a challenge to your stamina as the packed schedule offers very little time for rest and relaxation. If you catch a little bit of Moses Sumney at 7pm does that mean you'll be stuck all the way in the back for Iggy Pop at 7:20pm? Can you watch all of Solange but still find a spot for Run the Jewels? And will you be able to still feel your legs by the time Nine Inch Nails is done after midnight?

