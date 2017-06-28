The Proud Bird's new food hall takes off tomorrow

Soaring into a spacious building just off an LAX runway, L.A.'s newest food hall launches on June 29 with views of the airport's takeoffs and landings. Inside, diners can marvel at vintage planes and aviation memorabilia as they enjoy lunch, brunch and dinner in the freshly renovated the Proud Bird space.

In the late '60s, it began as a restaurant serving up classic American fare, but tomorrow, the Proud Bird will be reborn as an aviation museum, events space and a six-concept food bazaar.

The six stands, inspired by L.A.'s diverse dining scene, will each focus on a specific cuisine thanks to the team behind Studio City's the Bellwether: executive chef and co-owner Ted Hopson and beverage director and co-owner Ann-Marie Verdi, both of whom consulted on the menu. Expect Italian, Asian, Latin and American dishes including fried pickles, cobb salad, loaded tots, chicken in a glossy tangerine glaze and even a Hawaiian burger stacked with a ring of grilled pineapple.

Simply grab the food hall's "boarding pass," then pilot your way through the self-service options, which, by the way, also include Bludso's BBQ. Items are à la carte unless you stop by between 11am and 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, when you'll find an all-you-can-eat brunch for $29.95. (Add bottomless mimosas for $12.95—score.)

Looking for a lift? The Proud Bird's beverage program, the Mile High Club Bar and Lounge, will serve up aviation-themed cocktails, plus 13 beers on draft and four tap wines, not to mention a happy hour from 4-8pm, daily.

If you plan on visiting anytime the upcoming opening weekend, you'll need to make a reservation to clear you and your fellow travelers for foodie takeoff.

