The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Aug 7

1. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

2. Peruse limited edition merch at the Kendrick Lamar DAMN. Pop-Up Shop. The temporary store at Blends is open from 11am to 7pm.

3. Scope out powerful works of Chicano art at the just-opened Playing with Fire: Paintings by Carlos Almaraz. Admission to the exhibition, open from 11am to 5pm, is included with a ticket to LACMA.

