  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, July 31

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday July 31 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, July 31
Photograph: Courtesy LACMA/Fredrik Nilsen

1. Check out the opening day of Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage. The LACMA exhibition, which costs $25 and is open from 11am to 5pm, explores the whimsical modernist’s vibrant costumes and set designs from three ballets and an opera.

2. Brush up on your steps during JAM Session: Celtic Dance at the Ford Theatres. The free lesson starts at 7pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments