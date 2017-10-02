  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Oct 2

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday October 2 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore and Victoria Miro, London

1. Secure your ticket for the Broad's Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors. More advanced reservations go on sale today at noon for $25.

2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

3. Watch a screening of Paradigm Lost, presented by surfer Kai Lenny, at Rooftop Cinema Club. The film starts at 8pm and costs $19.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

