1. Secure your ticket for the Broad's Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors. More advanced reservations go on sale today at noon for $25.
2. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.
3. Watch a screening of Paradigm Lost, presented by surfer Kai Lenny, at Rooftop Cinema Club. The film starts at 8pm and costs $19.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
Advertising
Advertising
Comments
0 comments
 
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest