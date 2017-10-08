The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Oct 8

1. Pedal your way through Downtown and its surrounding neighborhoods at CicLAvia: Heart of L.A. Explore Chinatown, Westlake, Little Tokyo, the Arts District and Boyle Heights during the free bike-friendly fest from 9am to 4pm.

2. Play through the year’s most innovative independent video games at IndieCade. The juried festival of up-and-coming developers and artists takes over the Japanese American National Museum from 11am to 5pm. Admission costs $20.

3. Head to the Theatre at Ace Hotel for An Evening with Matt Groening and Lynda Barry. The Simpsons creator Groening reminisces and takes questions with his longtime friend and Ernie Pook's Comeek cartoonist Barry. Tickets to the 7pm show cost between $39.50 and $69.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.