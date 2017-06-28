  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, June 29

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday June 28 2017, 4:58pm

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, June 29

1. Explore the diverse viewpoints of artists who celebrate the lowrider culture and aesthetic at the opening of "The High Art of Riding Low." Tickets to the 7pm opening reception at the Petersen cost $45 and include snacks, beer and wine.

2. Enjoy free tunes by the ocean with a performance by Lemaitre as part of this week's Twilight Concerts. The show on the Santa Monica Pier starts at 7pm.

3. See the Geffen Contemporary turn into a space for music lovers with a performance by Surf Curse and Tacocat. The free show, part of MOCA Music, starts at 6:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest