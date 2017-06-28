The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, June 29

1. Explore the diverse viewpoints of artists who celebrate the lowrider culture and aesthetic at the opening of "The High Art of Riding Low." Tickets to the 7pm opening reception at the Petersen cost $45 and include snacks, beer and wine.

2. Enjoy free tunes by the ocean with a performance by Lemaitre as part of this week's Twilight Concerts. The show on the Santa Monica Pier starts at 7pm.

3. See the Geffen Contemporary turn into a space for music lovers with a performance by Surf Curse and Tacocat. The free show, part of MOCA Music, starts at 6:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.