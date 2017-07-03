The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, July 4

1. See the area's largest fireworks show during Fourth of July Americafest at the Rose Bowl. Ticketed entertainment in the stadium begins at 7pm and costs between $15 and $30; the fireworks show itself is visible throughout the area and begins at 9pm.

2. Watch Downtown L.A. light up at the patriotic Fourth of July Block Party. The free Grand Park celebration begins at 2pm, with fireworks at 9pm.

3. See the Long Beach fireworks from the waterfront over brisket and s'mores during the July Fourth Late Night BBQ at Aquarium of the Pacific. Meal service, which costs $64, begins at 6:45pm, with fireworks visible starting around 8:45pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.