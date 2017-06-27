The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, June 28

1. See photos of Nick Cave doing what he does best—aside from singing—during Nick Cave Smoking. The free, one-night-only art show at Ace Hotel's Segovia Hall runs from 6:30 to 10:30pm and coincides with his sold-out concert in the theater.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Drink a shot and try to spell out tricky vocabulary words at the Slurring Bee. This drunken spelling bee at the Virgil starts at 7:30pm. It's free to watch, but $5 if you want to compete.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.