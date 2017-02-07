There's a Daft Punk pop-up shop coming to West Hollywood

Daft Punk may not be playing Coachella, but the electronic duo are playing with the Weeknd at this Sunday's Grammy Awards. In anticipation, the robots are putting together a pop-up shop set to land here in L.A.

The Daft Punk pop-up shop will set up starting this weekend across the street from luxury boutique Maxfield in West Hollywood. The group announced the details over their Instagram account with this awesome Metropolis-inspired poster.

Designers and brands like Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Enfants Riches Deprimes, Darkdron, Hervet Manufacturier and Han Cholo have all been tapped for the limited time space. They'll be selling Daft Punk-inspired apparel alongside official merch from the duo's online store. In addition, the pop-up will feature "a retrospective of archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography and robot helmets on display for the first time," according to Pitchfork.

The pop-up shop will be open from February 11 through 19 at 8818 Melrose Avenue (that's just across the street from Maxfield). You can visit Monday through Saturday from 11am to 7pm and Sunday from noon to 5pm—we can only assume it'll be mobbed at all hours, so swing by with a little bit of patience.

