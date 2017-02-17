There's a George Harrison pop-up exhibition coming to Echo Park

Who's your favorite Beatle and why is it George Harrison? We Angelenos love the legendary guitarist and spiritual soul of the Fab Four, so much so that, following his death, a tree was planted in his honor near Griffith Observatory. (Ironically, that tree would ultimately be consumed by beetles, but we digress.)

To celebrate the late Beatle's would-be 74th birthday, Shepard Fairey's Subliminal Projects is hosting a pop-up exhibition in honor of George Harrison.

On February 26, the Echo Park gallery will put original handwritten lyrics and personal song commentary on display alongside family photos. In addition, Fairey has designed a half-dozen portraits of Harrison just for the occasion.

The exhibition doubles as a launch event for the I Me Mine Extended Edition, an expanded reissue of Harrison's 1980 biography. The original publication featured transcripts of a conversation between Harrison and former Beatles press officer Derek Taylor, as well as first-person commentary about music, spirituality and philosophy. The Extended Edition, now measuring in at 632 pages, has increased its offerings with new photographs and more annotated lyrics.

Visitors to the pop-up shop can purchase framed prints and books by the likes of Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Ronnie Wood and Sir Peter Blake, as well as a special edition package that includes a book, poster and bag. The first 100 customers at the gallery will receive copies signed by Shepard Fairey.

The I Me Mine book launch and exhibition takes place Sunday, February 26 at Subliminal Projects (1331 W Sunset Blvd) from noon to 6pm.

