Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: Sept 8-10

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

See photographer Joel Sartore discuss his Photo Ark project at the Broad Stage. Sartore has been capturing stunning, conservation-minded portraits of the world's animal species set against stark black or white backdrops.

Alternatively, watch a screening of Easy Rider with a live soundtrack at the Wiltern. A seven-piece band is set to accompany Dennis Hopper's 1969 cult classic, which includes hits like Steppenwolf's “Born to be Wild” and Jimi Hendrix's “If 6 Was 9.”

Catch a late stand-up set from Jim Gaffigan at the Theatre at Hotel. The creative and accessible comic is a master of winding into laudably weird places without ever losing the crowd, which he'll do across four performances this weekend.

Geek out with fellow TV nerds at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, the annual weeklong festival of fall pilot screenings and panel discussions at the Paley Center for Media. Saturday afternoon's slate includes a look at a trio of upcoming ABC shows: The Mayor, The Good Doctor and Ten Days in the Valley.

Take your pick between—we're not kidding—five different music festivals today. Purity Ring headline Alhambra's MainFest; Ra Ra Riot top the sustainable Sunstock Solar Festival; Brand New, Death Cab for Cutie and Tegan and Sara perform at High & Low Festival; Chance the Rapper caps off day two of Day N Night; and Eddie Vedder and Fiona Apple play the second day of Ohana Festival.

Alternatively, catch a free show at the final Tiny Porch Concert. Americana act the Way Down Wanderers perform at Peter Strauss Ranch, just off Mulholland in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Explore the colorful illustrations of late Disney artist Mary Blair at Gallery Nucleus's The Mary Blair Print Collection. The display of these rare and unseen reproductions coincides with the release of Pocket Full of Colors, a new children's book about Blair.

Crack into crustaceans and wash down your feast with beer, wine or freshly made margaritas at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival, held at Rainbow Lagoon Park.

Thumb through crates upon crates of vinyl in Grand Park during the Beat Swap Meet. Buy from and trade with collectors and dealers at this traveling record mart, or shop at the specialty vendor village and hang out for a day of live performances and DJ sets.

Head to the Hollywood Bowl for the final night of the Muppets Take the Bowl. Fans of Miss Piggy, Kermit, Fozzie and co. can watch the gang join the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in the grand fireworks finale, plus a performance by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. Bobby Moynihan hosts.

Find more things to do this weekend by clicking each day or by heading over to our weekend calendar.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.