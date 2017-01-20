Think you've got the greatest Trump impression? The Laugh Factory is looking for you.

As of today, we’re all officially living in Trump’s America. Whatever you think of that idea, any new President is always going to be a favorite source of fodder for comedians, and one local comedy club wants to make sure they’re really getting it right. They’ve opened up a contest to find the very best Trump impersonator around.

The Laugh Factory is launching a new web series, Fake News/Real News, and they are seeking a new comic to portray President Trump, with at least an Alec Baldwin level of flair.

“We’ve launched a competition that is open to every race, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin and age,” Jamie Masada, owner of the Laugh Factory, stated in a press release about the contest.

If you think that you might have the greatest Trump impression of all and you're up for the gig, which includes hosting the web series and a headlining spot on the Laugh Factory stage (no previous comedy experience is required), then you should apply. To enter, you’ll just need to upload a video of your impersonation to YouTube and then post a link to the clip on Twitter, tagging @TheLaughFactory and #TrumpImpression before February 28. The club’s staff will take a look and narrow it down to 10 finalists who will be invited to perform live for an audience, who will get to vote for the winner.

A contest where you can win by posting on Twitter. Now, that seems appropriate.

