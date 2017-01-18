This Bel Air fantasy mansion might be the most expensive home ever

The record for the most expensive home sold in the U.S. was set at $147 million back in 2014. Now, home builder Bruce Makowsky is hoping to smash that record to tiny, gold-plated pieces, bringing a Bel Air house up for sale with an asking price at $250 million. And, yes, even he knows how ridiculous that sounds.

“This is fucking nuts, right?” he asked The Hollywood Reporter when they came through to take a look at the mega-mansion. And, to that, we have to say that yes, it really is.

Here is some of what you can expect from a $250 million house, should you ever be invited inside one. There are 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. It comes fully furnished, down to the Chanel bedding and collection of portraits by photographer Timothy White, and includes a massage room, five bars, three kitchens and one small catamaran, because, of course, a large catamaran would obviously be overkill.

Courtesy of Bruce Makowsky / BAM Luxury Development

You could watch a movie in the 40-seat, state-of-the-art home screening room, or you could watch a movie on an outdoor hydraulic screen that rises out from an 85-food Italian glass infinity pool out back. We’re not even sure what the significance is of “Italian glass,” but we can tell you that there are reportedly 50 different types of marble used on other surfaces throughout the house and all of those come from Italy, too.

Even if you total all that up, it still wouldn’t come up to the $250 million mark, so Makowsky went ahead and stocked the garage with $30 million in luxury cars and motorcycles and then topped it all off with a random decorative helicopter from a 1980’s television series called Airwolf.

According to the developer’s research, there might only be 3,000 people in the entire world who could even qualify to think about buying this particular piece of property, but that doesn't seem to bother him.

