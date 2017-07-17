Tickets are going on sale for the Broad's 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibition

Last summer the Broad announced that "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors," a traveling exhibition dedicated entirely to the Japanese artist's immersive Infinity Mirror Rooms, would be coming to the Downtown museum. Since then, we've looked on with envy as the traveling exhibition, which was organized by and premiered at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, brought an insane demand for tickets—and selfies—to D.C. and Seattle.

Now we know when you can secure your spot for the exhibition's run here in L.A.: Tickets for "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" go on sale Friday, September 1 at noon. Reservations for the entire run—October 21 through January 1—will go on sale then. If you miss out on an advanced ticket, a limited number of same-day standby tickets will be available, but we urge you to try your hand at securing a reservation instead.

Advanced tickets will cost $25 and include admission to the rest of the otherwise free museum. Standby tickets cost $30.

"Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" will include six rooms as well as more than 60 paintings, sculptures and works on paper from the 87-year-old artist. The museum's current Infinity Mirrored Room will remain on view for free through September 30; after that it will become part of the paid Kusama special exhibition.

The roughly chronological exhibit will begin with Infinity Mirror Room — Phalli's Field, 1965/2016, a field full of hundreds of red-spotted phallic tubers in a mirror-lined room.

Yayoi Kusama, Infinity Mirror Room—Phalli's Field, 1965. Photograph: Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; David Zwirner, N.Y.; © Yayoi Kusama

Moving onward, you'll encounter Infinity Mirror Room — Love Forever, 1966/1994, a hexagonal flashing chamber that viewers can peer into; Dots Obsession — Love Transformed into Dots, 2009, a domed mirror room with inflatables suspended from the ceiling; Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009, a starfield-like installation similar to the Broad's current Kusama, albeit with hanging lanterns instead of LED lights; and All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016, which features dozens of her bright yellow, dotted pumpkins. The exhibition wraps up with the participatory installation The Obliteration Room, 2002, an all-white domestic setting that invites visitors to cover every surface with multicolored polka dot stickers.

Yayoi Kusama, The Obliteration Room, 2002. Photograph: Courtesy QAGOMA, © Yayoi Kusama

After L.A., the exhibition will travel to the Art Gallery of Ontario (March-May 2018) and the Cleveland Museum of Art (July-Oct 2018).

