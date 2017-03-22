USC study finds most dangerous time and place to drive in L.A.

Surprise, surprise—L.A. traffic is the worst. If you feel like it's gotten worse over the years, you're right, and now there's an interactive platform called Crosstown Traffic to prove it.

USC's School of Engineering teamed up with the School for Communication and Journalism to apply their data into useful facts for Angelenos. Very useful findings include the most dangerous time to drive and accident-prone spots in the city.

Data shows that 5-7pm on Fridays is the most dangerous time to be driving on L.A. freeways, likely because of the increased amount of people on the roads. A total of 4,995 collisions happened during this timeframe in 2016, which is 23 percent more than on Mondays at the same time. For some, driving during then is unavoidable, but avoiding it would be a safer option.

In addition to the most dangerous time to be driving on an L.A. freeway, the most dangerous spot is the where the 57 and 60 freeways meet, with an average of 168 accidents taking place there in three years. This two-mile area, known well by San Gabriel Valley commuters, merges 17 lanes into 14. According to the survey, confusing signage and it being a popular route for semi-trucks are also part of the problem. It's safe to say that being at the 57/60 Confluence on a Friday between 5-7pm is not the safest of choices. Other dangerous intersections are at Colima and Fullerton roads, Colima Road and Nogales Street, South Hacienda Boulevard and Gale Avenue, and South Vermont and Sepulveda Boulevard.

If you're a native Angeleno, these traffic realities are pretty obvious. Most of us have The Commandments of driving in L.A. memorized before we even learn to walk. But if you've just recently made the move, driving in the city can take some getting used to, so being aware of these dangerous times and hot spots are worth knowing.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.