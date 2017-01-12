  • Blog
We celebrated our second issue release with booze, popcorn and lots of laughs

By Kate Wertheimer Posted: Thursday January 12 2017, 12:10pm

All photographs: Rozette Rago

Last night, Time Out Los Angeles celebrated the release of the second issue of our free, quarterly print magazine with a bash at the Downtown Independent, featuring performances by Time Out's must-see comedians of 2017. We noshed on popcorn, enjoyed delightful cocktails from Infuse Spirits and laughed our butts off at some of the brightest comedic talents in L.A., including Dave Ross, James Davis, Amanda Seales, Frankie Quinones, Dulce Sloan, American Town Hall, Marcella Arguello, Matt Ingebretson, Zach Sherwin and our emcee Jane Borden. The drinks (and laughter) flowed, the magazine flew off the racks and a good time was had by all. A big thanks to everyone who had a hand in the event and to everyone who came out! Here are some of our favorite photos from the night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staff writer
By Kate Wertheimer 243 Posts

Kate is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. Her wanderlust is (mostly) satisfied by the sparkling sprawl of these two cities, and though she often makes a break for the woods or the desert, coming home to LA or the Bay is her favorite part of every trip. Follow her on Instagram @kate_em_up.

For any feedback or for more information email

