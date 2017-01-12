We celebrated our second issue release with booze, popcorn and lots of laughs

Last night, Time Out Los Angeles celebrated the release of the second issue of our free, quarterly print magazine with a bash at the Downtown Independent, featuring performances by Time Out's must-see comedians of 2017. We noshed on popcorn, enjoyed delightful cocktails from Infuse Spirits and laughed our butts off at some of the brightest comedic talents in L.A., including Dave Ross, James Davis, Amanda Seales, Frankie Quinones, Dulce Sloan, American Town Hall, Marcella Arguello, Matt Ingebretson, Zach Sherwin and our emcee Jane Borden. The drinks (and laughter) flowed, the magazine flew off the racks and a good time was had by all. A big thanks to everyone who had a hand in the event and to everyone who came out! Here are some of our favorite photos from the night.

