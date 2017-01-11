Get your free copy of Time Out Los Angeles magazine!

Today the second issue of our free, quarterly print magazine hits the streets—and hopefully your hands. It's jam-packed with all the things we love most about this city, including features on L.A.'s new metaphysical movement, the city's hottest new desserts, up-and-coming local comedians and hip-hop artists, the city's quirkiest prop houses, boutique distilleries and so much more. Time Out Los Angeles will be distributed at Fig@7th in DTLA today, January 11, and at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on Saturday, January 14 from 11am–3pm. Additionally, you can pick up a copy at your favorite restaurants, bars, shops, cultural institutions, hotels and more spots around the city starting today.

Not local (or have friends and family who aren't)? Check out our digital version of the issue here. Have questions about the issue? Feel free to peruse our FAQ page.

Stay tuned on Instagram (@timeoutla) for more inside peeks at the magazine and our release party this evening at the Downtown Independent, A night with Time Out L.A.'s must-see comedians of 2017.

If you have feedback on the issue, we'd love to hear your thoughts—shoot us an email at edit.la@timeout.com. Happy reading!

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.