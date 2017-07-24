Wild Beast is serving cocktails and small bites within WeHo's Verlaine

Diego Hernandez's Mexican-focused hot spot only opened this spring, and it's already shaking things up. The West Hollywood restaurant, which already housed a full bar program, just opened a tangential cocktail bar that's accessible via the black door near the restaurant's entrance. Now you can pop into Wild Beast, which hopes to pay homage to the glamour of the building's former star-studded clientele—it was the longtime home of Hollywood haunt Dominick's, after all.

Verlaine's mixologist John Neumueller, formerly of Tasting Kitchen and Scopa Italian Roots, leads the beverage program here as well, focused on "classically minded" cocktails and includes seasonal spritzes and house-made tonics. More in line with its sibling concept next door, Wild Beast offers a small-bites menu of Baja street food crafted by Hernandez.

Photograph: Courtesy Wild Beast

The setting is Old Hollywood in aesthetic: dark wood, red leather upholstery, white tile, curvaceous furniture and, much like Verlaine, is still bright and roomy. Pair this with the new bar's titular cocktail, and you've got a very stylish new watering hole.

Thirsty already? Start planning your method of attack with the cocktail menu, below:

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.