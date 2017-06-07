Wizarding World of Harry Potter reveals Christmas magic to look forward to

We can’t really believe it’s time to start talking about Christmas-season plans, but when it combines the holidays with Harry Potter, we’re all ears. That’s why we’re obviously marking down the days until December now that Universal Studios has revealed what they have in store this winter for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The entire zone of the theme park will be done up in holiday style. Special decorations will glow from the Hogwarts castle installation and storefronts in the Hogsmeade village area will transform into a more magical version of Christmas shopping. Seasonal food and beverage items, including hot butterbeer will roll out at the Three Broomsticks and Hog’s Head Pub and the a cappella Frog Choir will croak their way through holiday classics.

After sunset, you’ll want to turn your eyes towards the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to see “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle”, a special show of lights and animated projections set to pieces of score music from the eight Harry Potter film adaptations. For reference, check out the theme park's summertime light show below.

And maybe the best part of all for us SoCal residents? Everything will be dusted with a perfect coat of glittering snow. (Well, maybe it’s not really snow, but we choose to believe in the magic.)

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction, opened in April of last year and has been credited with bringing in more visitors to Universal Studios than ever before. The popular attraction features shops, dining and rides inspired by the book franchise.