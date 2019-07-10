Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right A24 Public Access

A24 Public Access

Movies Dr. Hogly Wogly's Tyler Texas BBQ , Van Nuys Saturday July 27 2019 Free
Recommended
The Bling Ring

Time Out says

Well here’s the oddest addition to this summer’s slate of outdoor movie screenings: a contemporary crime flick projected onto a billboard in the Valley.

Lauded indie studio A24 is hosting a series of free “Public Access” screenings around the country, with some of its most celebrated films projected onto billboards. Here in L.A., you’ll be able to watch The Bling Ring projected above a liquor store at the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Sepulveda Place, right next to Dr. Hogly Wogly’s Tyler Texas BBQ. The Van Nuys screening takes place in front of Triangle Liquors on Saturday, July 27 at 8pm. You can scope out the spot in this slideshow of photos tweeted by A24:

Sofia Coppola’s 2013 flick, starring Emma Watson, follows the real-life teen thieves who raided the Hollywood homes of Paris Hilton, Megan Fox and more. Other films (screened outside of L.A.) in the series include Lady BirdThe WitchGood TimeThe Spectacular Now and Moonlight.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 8136 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles
91402
Contact:
www.hoglywogly.com Call Venue 818-782-2480
Opening hours: Daily 11am-10pm
Event website: https://publicaccess.a24films.com/

Dates And Times

Users say

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest
View all reviews