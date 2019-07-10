Well here’s the oddest addition to this summer’s slate of outdoor movie screenings: a contemporary crime flick projected onto a billboard in the Valley.

Lauded indie studio A24 is hosting a series of free “Public Access” screenings around the country, with some of its most celebrated films projected onto billboards. Here in L.A., you’ll be able to watch The Bling Ring projected above a liquor store at the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Sepulveda Place, right next to Dr. Hogly Wogly’s Tyler Texas BBQ. The Van Nuys screening takes place in front of Triangle Liquors on Saturday, July 27 at 8pm. You can scope out the spot in this slideshow of photos tweeted by A24:

A big screen experience. #a24PublicAccess starts 7/20 with Lady Bird in Downtown Sac. pic.twitter.com/jW8m8aZrqu — A24 (@A24) July 10, 2019

Sofia Coppola’s 2013 flick, starring Emma Watson, follows the real-life teen thieves who raided the Hollywood homes of Paris Hilton, Megan Fox and more. Other films (screened outside of L.A.) in the series include Lady Bird, The Witch, Good Time, The Spectacular Now and Moonlight.