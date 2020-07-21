Celebrate filmmaker Kevin Smith’s 50th birthday—and, as Smith himself darkly points out, two-and-a-half years since a life-altering heart attack—with a special drive-in movie screening and dinner pop-up. On August 2, you can catch a screening of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot at the Paramount Drive-In, including a post-screening, in-person Q&A with Smith (don’t expect him to be anything like his Silent Bob persona; Smith’s Hollywood-focused lectures are almost legendarily long but fascinatingly detailed).

Smith will be bringing the Mooby’s pop-up to the drive-in, as well, and you can pick up some snacks and merch while you’re there, or you can purchase your hot dog and chocolate-covered pretzels in advance when you buy your tickets. Speaking of: Tickets are a bit pricey, at $100 per car, but it’s all for a good cause, with proceeds benefitting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Oh, and in case you haven’t hit up the drive-in yet, just an FYI that you’ll need to watch from within your vehicle, and you’ll need to wear a mask when visiting the snack bar or the bathroom.