Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s restaurant returns as a fundraising pop-up

Grab your green trench coats and a joint or four because the restaurant from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Dogma and Clerks 2 relaunches today. After a successful delivery-only run that sold so many sandwiches and chocolate-covered pretzels that it crashed Postmates twice, Kevin Smith’s fictional fast-food chain returns today with a pop-up brick-and-mortar space, a new format, new items and new ways to fundraise.

The purple, yellow and orange burger shack from the golden calf is now an IRL restaurant in West Hollywood, popping up at least through July with plenty of photo ops, timed reservations for pickups, special merch (including Mooby’s face masks) and, of course, complete to-go meals.

Thirty bucks, little man, put that shit in my hand: The price of a Mooby’s meal is roughly the same as it was during the pop-up’s delivery-only format, which ran in April, but those hoping to get their hands on another lasagna sandwich should note that this menu adds even more options, aligning a little more closely with the chain from Smith’s movies—specifically offering burgers, including Mooby’s signature Cow Tipper cheeseburger.

Tickets to the new pickup-only restaurant can be purchased online via Tock, where each meal includes choice in a “Moo Main”: a Cow Tipper, a vegan Cow Tipper (made with Beyond Meat), a Cock Smoker chicken sandwich, a vegan lasagna sandwich (made with Beyond Meat), and a vegan Egga Mooby Muffin (made with Beyond Sausage). Much like the delivery-only Mooby’s, the menu’s all prepared by chef Royce Burke and his Secret Lasagna team, and still includes a side: either the Hater Totz, which ran in April, or onion rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mooby’s Pop Up (@moobyspopup) on Jun 17, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

Desserts don’t come included this time around but can be added, and this time there’s way more than the Brodie Bruce chocolate-covered pretzels—now you’ve got options for brownies and cookies, too, plus boozy add-ons such as wine, branded Mooby’s beer, and a spiked Capri Sun pouch.

Orders require picking a time slot for pickup, which ensures social distancing in the WeHo space. It’s all a collab between Smith, Secret Lasagna and the team that brought us some of L.A.’s favorite pop-culture throwback restaurants, including the Saved by the Bell-inspired Saved by the Max and last year’s IRL Good Burger pop-up, so you can expect the same photo-ready installations that’ve taken place there before: This time around, there’s a “funployee”-of-the-month wall, an outdoor Clerks Quick Stop recreation, and a new merch store where 100 percent of the proceeds from the new “Mooby’s social distancing” shirts—and 100 percent of the restaurant’s first week of sales, total—will benefit a new neighborhood initiative to clean up South L.A.

And while this Mooby’s doesn’t sport a drive-through (so, no, you can’t climb through the window like Jay) or a roof (so no, you can’t dance like Becky and Dante), there is an outdoor patio for some socially-distanced seating to soak it all in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mooby’s Pop Up (@moobyspopup) on Jun 18, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

The Mooby’s pop-up is now open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 7pm at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets run $30 and can be purchased online.

