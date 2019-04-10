Everything you need to know about the Coachella 2019 lineup and schedule
Each year, the Coachella lineup manages to mix together familiar music festival headliners, out-of-left-field reunions and under-the-radar buzz bands. Get the rundown of every artist playing the fest with the full Coachella 2019 lineup—and stay tuned for schedule info, must-see acts and local shows.
Who’s headling the Coachella 2019 lineup?
Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande top this year’s lineup, with more sets from Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Diplo, Kid Cudi, Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis, CHVRCHES, Aphex Twin and Weezer. Find the full lineup lower down this page.
When will the Coachella set times be released?
The full Coachella schedule is typically released a few days before weekend one—which is right now. So get excited, here’s the schedule:
Where’s the festival map for this year?
Like the schedule, the map arrives only days before gates open. Last year’s fest made some meaningful changes to accommodate the increased crowd capacity: The outdoor stages were still in the same spot, but the popular EDM-focused Sahara tent was moved to its own corner of the grounds, near the entrance. The smaller, multi-genre Mojave tent was moved east, into the Sahara’s former location near the VIP Rose Garden.
What’s the full Coachella 2019 lineup?
Check out the poster for full Coachella lineup, followed by the list of artists (current as of January 2) in alphabetical order.
070 Shake
88Glam
Adriatique
Agoria
Alice Merton
Âme
Amelie Lens
Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals
Anna Lunoe
Aphex Twin
Ariana Grande
A R I Z O N A
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Bassnectar
Bazzi
Beach Fossils
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Blond:ish
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
boy pablo
Burna Boy
Calypso Rose
CamelPhat
Charlotte de Witte
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Childish Gambino
CHON
Chris Lake
Christine and the Queens
CHVRCHES
Cirez D
Clairo
CloZee
Cola Boyy
Dave P.
Deep Dish
Dennis Lloyd
Dermot Kennedy
Dillon Francis
Diplo
DJ Snake
Dusky
dvsn
Easy Life
Ella Mai
Emily King
FISHER
FKJ
Four Tet
Gesaffelstein
Gorgon City
Gryffin
Gucci Gang
Guy Gerber
Heidi Lawden
H.E.R.
Hop Along
Hot Since 82
Hurray for the Riff Raff
HYUKOH
Iceage
Idris Elba
J Balvin
Jaden Smith
Jain
Jambinai
Jan Blomqvist
Janelle Monáe
Jauz
Javiera Mena
Jon Hopkins
JPEGMAFIA
Juice WRLD
Kacey Musgraves
Kanye West’s Sunday Service (weekend two only)
Kaytranada
Kayzo
Kero Kero Bonito
Khalid
Khruangbin
Kid Cudi
King Princess
Kölsch
Las Robertas
Lauren Lane
Lee Burridge
Let's Eat Grandma
Little Simz
Lizzo
Los Tucanes De Tijuana
Mac DeMarco
Maggie Rogers
Mansionair
Men I Trust
Mon Laferte
Mr Eazi
Murda Beatz
NGHTMRE
Nic Fanciulli
Nicole Moudaber
Nina Kraviz
Nocturnal Sunshine
Nora En Pure
Ocho Ojos
Ookay
Parcels
Patrice Bäumel
Perfume
Playboi Carti
Polo & Pan
Pusha T
RAT BOY
Razorbumps
Rico Nasty
Rosalía
Ross From Friends
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Sabrina Claudio
SALES
serpentwithfeet
SG Lewis
Shallou
shame
Sheck Wes
SiR
Smino
SOB X RBE
Soccer Mommy
Social House
SOFI TUKKER
Solange
SOPHIE
Soulection
Steady Holiday
Stephan Bodzin
Still Woozy
Superorganism
Tale Of Us
Tame Impala
Tara Brooks
The 1975
The Frights
The Garden
The Interrupters
The Messthetics
The Red Pears
Tierra Whack
Tomasa del Real
Turnover
Turnstile
Ty Segall & White Fence
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
U.S. Girls
Virgil Abloh
Walker & Royce
Wallows
Weezer
Wiz Khalifa
Yellow Days
YG
Yotto
Yves Tumor
Zedd