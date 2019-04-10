Everything you need to know about the Coachella 2019 lineup and schedule

Each year, the Coachella lineup manages to mix together familiar music festival headliners, out-of-left-field reunions and under-the-radar buzz bands. Get the rundown of every artist playing the fest with the full Coachella 2019 lineup—and stay tuned for schedule info, must-see acts and local shows.

Who’s headling the Coachella 2019 lineup?

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande top this year’s lineup, with more sets from Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Diplo, Kid Cudi, Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis, CHVRCHES, Aphex Twin and Weezer. Find the full lineup lower down this page.

When will the Coachella set times be released?

The full Coachella schedule is typically released a few days before weekend one—which is right now. So get excited, here’s the schedule:

Where’s the festival map for this year?

Like the schedule, the map arrives only days before gates open. Last year’s fest made some meaningful changes to accommodate the increased crowd capacity: The outdoor stages were still in the same spot, but the popular EDM-focused Sahara tent was moved to its own corner of the grounds, near the entrance. The smaller, multi-genre Mojave tent was moved east, into the Sahara’s former location near the VIP Rose Garden.

What’s the full Coachella 2019 lineup?

Check out the poster for full Coachella lineup, followed by the list of artists (current as of January 2) in alphabetical order.