Here’s how to watch Beyoncé during the Coachella 2018 live stream
Not headed to the desert? Here’s how to watch the Coachella live stream from your own home.
We’re here to assuage your music festival FOMO: While Coachella attendees stand shoulder-to-shoulder in a dusty field, you have the luxury of watching those same sets while curled up on your couch in a pair of pajamas. You can tune into the Coachella live stream from the comfort of your own home and watch most of the action. Here’s everything you need to know.
Where can I watch the Coachella live stream?
YouTube will once again stream a large number of acts from weekend one of the festival. Head to the Coachella channel on any device from April 13 to 15 to tune in.
How many sets will be streamed?
There are currently 85 artists—and counting—confirmed for the live stream schedule, including Beyoncé, the Weeknd, St. Vincent, Migos, Vince Staples, ODESZA, Fleet Foxes and HAIM. Check out the full list below:
6LACK
Alan Walker
Alina Baraz
Alison Wonderland
alt-J
Alvvays
Aminé
Angel Olsen
AURORA
Belly
Benjamin Booker
Beyoncé
Black Coffee
blackbear
Bleachers
BØRNS
BROCKHAMPTON
Chic ft. Nile Rodgers
Chloe x Halle
Chromeo
Daniel Caesar
David Byrne
DeJ Loaf
Deorro
Django Django
Dreams
Ekali
Elohim
FIDLAR
First Aid Kit
Flatbush Zombies
Fleet Foxes
French Montana
Greta Van Fleet
HAIM
Highly Suspect
Ibeyi
Illenium
Jacob Banks
Jamiroquai
Jean-Michel Jarre
Jessie Ware
Jungle
Kali Uchis
Kamaiyah
Kamasi Washington
Kygo
LANY
LÉON
LION BABE
Los Ángeles Azules
Louis the Child
MAGIC GIANT
Marian Hill
Migos
MØ
Moses Sumney
Noname
Nothing But Thieves
ODESZA
Party Favor
Perfume Genius
Petit Biscuit
Portugal. The Man
Post Malone
PVRIS
REZZ
San Holo
Skip Marley
Slow Magic
Snakehips
St. Vincent
SuperDuperKyle
Tash Sultana
The Neighbourhood
The War on Drugs
The Weeknd
THEY.
TroyBoi
Tyler, the Creator
Vance Joy
Vince Staples
Whethan
Wizkid
X Japan
Are the sets actually live?
While YouTube has yet to reveal the schedule, sets are typically streamed on a slight delay. The Weeknd is set to take the stage at 11:25pm on Friday, while Beyoncé will perform at 11:05pm on Saturday; stay tuned for more specific timing info, though.
