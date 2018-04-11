Here’s how to watch Beyoncé during the Coachella 2018 live stream

We’re here to assuage your music festival FOMO: While Coachella attendees stand shoulder-to-shoulder in a dusty field, you have the luxury of watching those same sets while curled up on your couch in a pair of pajamas. You can tune into the Coachella live stream from the comfort of your own home and watch most of the action. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where can I watch the Coachella live stream?

YouTube will once again stream a large number of acts from weekend one of the festival. Head to the Coachella channel on any device from April 13 to 15 to tune in.

How many sets will be streamed?

There are currently 85 artists—and counting—confirmed for the live stream schedule, including Beyoncé, the Weeknd, St. Vincent, Migos, Vince Staples, ODESZA, Fleet Foxes and HAIM. Check out the full list below:

6LACK

Alan Walker

Alina Baraz

Alison Wonderland

alt-J

Alvvays

Aminé

Angel Olsen

AURORA

Belly

Benjamin Booker

Beyoncé

Black Coffee

blackbear

Bleachers

BØRNS

BROCKHAMPTON

Chic ft. Nile Rodgers

Chloe x Halle

Chromeo

Daniel Caesar

David Byrne

DeJ Loaf

Deorro

Django Django

Dreams

Ekali

Elohim

FIDLAR

First Aid Kit

Flatbush Zombies

Fleet Foxes

French Montana

Greta Van Fleet

HAIM

Highly Suspect

Ibeyi

Illenium

Jacob Banks

Jamiroquai

Jean-Michel Jarre

Jessie Ware

Jungle

Kali Uchis

Kamaiyah

Kamasi Washington

Kygo

LANY

LÉON

LION BABE

Los Ángeles Azules

Louis the Child

MAGIC GIANT

Marian Hill

Migos

MØ

Moses Sumney

Noname

Nothing But Thieves

ODESZA

Party Favor

Perfume Genius

Petit Biscuit

Portugal. The Man

Post Malone

PVRIS

REZZ

San Holo

Skip Marley

Slow Magic

Snakehips

St. Vincent

SuperDuperKyle

Tash Sultana

The Neighbourhood

The War on Drugs

The Weeknd

THEY.

TroyBoi

Tyler, the Creator

Vance Joy

Vince Staples

Whethan

Wizkid

X Japan

Are the sets actually live?

While YouTube has yet to reveal the schedule, sets are typically streamed on a slight delay. The Weeknd is set to take the stage at 11:25pm on Friday, while Beyoncé will perform at 11:05pm on Saturday; stay tuned for more specific timing info, though.