If you’re broke from splurging on all of the recent music festival announcements, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of free things to do in L.A. this March. From a whale watching festival to a Pasadena-wide museum night, these are the best ways to make the most of your month without breaking into your wallet.

Mar 1

The Market at Malibu Wines & Beer Garden; Malibu Wines & Beer Garden

The wine destination launches a new monthly market at its Valley outpost, with free admission to a selection of local food and fashion vendors (and a wine and picnic package for purchase).

Mar 4

Moses Sumney; Bootleg Theater

The soul-folk songwriter is giving back a little to his local fans with a free residency at the Bootleg Theater into early March.

Mar 5

Talking with Songwriters; Talking with Songwriters

Singer-songwriter (and professor) Ramona Gonzalez hosts a free conversation with Ariel Pink about the creative process.

Mar 7, 8, 14, 15

Dana Point Festival of Whales; Dana Point Harbor

Mark the annual gray whale migration from land with a parade, street fair and whale-themed concert.

Mar 7–29

Everything but the Kitschen Sync; La Luz De Jesus Gallery

Scope out more than 160 pieces from 70 artists at this annual juried group exhibition housed inside of the Soap Plant/Wacko complex.

Mar 8

Festival of the Kite; Redondo Pier

Go fly a kite—or help launch a 25-foot-wide communal one—at this high-flying festival.

Mar 8

L.A. Marathon; Various locations

Cheer on a friend or fellow Angelenos across 26.2 miles between Dodger Stadium and the ocean.

Mar 8

Nowruz Celebration; UCLA

Celebrate the Iranian New Year and the early arrival of spring with a day of activities, performances, music and events for children.

Mar 10–May 31

Artists on the Move: Journeys and Drawings; Getty Center

See drawings from the 16th to 19th centuries that were created on short trips, lengthy journeys and all sorts of arduous treks.

Mar 13

ArtNight Pasadena; Various locations in Pasadena

Enjoy site-specific performances and a free evening of admission to the Norton Simon Museum, Gamble House, Pacific Asia Museum and more.

Mar 18–July 27

Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins; Getty Villa

Travel a few millennia back in time to see jewelry, sculptures and cuneiform writing from the ancient Sumerians, Babylonians, and Assyrians, dated from the first Mesopotamian cities in about 3200 B.C. to Alexander the Great’s conquest of Babylon in 331 B.C.

Mar 21, 22

Sounds of L.A.; Getty Center

Catch a free set from Hamilton de Holanda at the Getty’s free weekend music series.

Mar 22

Bach in the Subways Day; Various locations

Wish Johann Sebastian Bach a happy 335th birthday with performances at Union Station and across the Metro system.

Ongoing

Free concerts; Various locations

Listen to some tunes without breaking the bank with free shows at the Echo, the Satellite, Grand Park and more.

Ongoing

Free museum days; Various locations

Make the most of free days at LACMA, the Natural History Museum and more, plus always-free museums like the Hammer, Getty and Broad.