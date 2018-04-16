  • News
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

30 best band and crowd photos from Coachella 2018

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday April 16 2018, 9:13am

30 best band and crowd photos from Coachella 2018
Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella 2018 was all about hip-hop—at least more so than previous years. The music festival managed to reel in a slate of performers at the peak of their popularity (SZA, the Weeknd, Migos and, most notably, Cardi B) and some whose demand never seems to dwindle (Eminem, Beyoncé). That also meant an impressive slate of surprise guests, including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper... and the internet-famous yodeling kid, Mason Ramsey.

Even with its expanded footprint and attendance, Coachella manages to make its attendees feel like they’re part of an unparalleled experience, whether via musically and visually explosive sets from the likes of St. Vincent and Odesza or through towering, chromatic installations of Instagram-friendly art.

Scope out some of our favorite photos from Coachella 2018 below—though consider these minor spoilers if you’re saving yourself for weekend two.

Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

St. Vincent
Photograph: Courtesy Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

Snakehips
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

SZA
Photograph: Courtesy Lary Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

 

Photograph: Courtesy Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

 

Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

Odesza
Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

Post Malone
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

Beyoncé
Photograph: Courtesy Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

Ne-Yo
Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

Ron Gallo
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

HAIM
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

Cardi B
Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

Vince Staples
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yodeling kid Mason Ramsey and Whethan
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

Princess Nokia
Photograph: Courtesy Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

Miguel
Photograph: Courtesy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

Louis the Child
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sir Sly
Photograph: Courtesy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

 

 

Chloe x Halle
Photograph: Courtesy Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella

 

 

 

Hundred Waters
Photograph: Courtesy Coachella

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 876 Posts

Michael is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on both Twitter and Instagram at @mjuliano.

Comments