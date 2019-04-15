Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right 35 best band and crowd photos from Coachella 2019
35 best band and crowd photos from Coachella 2019

By Michael Juliano Posted: Monday April 15 2019, 10:06am

Coachella 2019
More than any other year, Coachella 2019 brought some of the most of-the-moment pop stars to the stage. The music festival drew from established stars at the peak of their popularity (Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande) as well as recently ascended acts (Billie Eilish, J Balvin, BLACKPINK, Kacey Musgraves) and just a touch of traditional rock acts (Tame Impala, Weezer).

As always, headline-grabbing cameos factored heavily into the first weekend of the fest: Selena Gomez and Cardi B joined DJ Snake for “Taki Taki”; Khalid recruited Halsey, Billie Eilish, Normani and Marshmello; apparent cover band Weezer tapped TLC’s Chilli for “No Scrubs”; Major Lazer played a surprise set at the Do LaB stage; Kenny G hopped on stage with CHON; and Ariana Grande reunited a JT-less *NSYNC, with additional appearances from Nicki Minaj, Diddy and Mase.

On the experience side, Coachella brings just as many over-the-top pop-ups as ever, with the return of the massive, roving astronaut, the return of the hidden tiki bar and a secret disco bar.

Scope out some of our favorite photos from Coachella 2019 below—though if you’re saving yourself for weekend two, we suppose some of these art installations and stage setups might be considered minor spoilers.

Mon Laferte
Kacey Musgraves
BLACKPINK
Janelle Monae
DJ Snake
Childish Gambino
Konbi
Kenny G with CHON
Jaden Smith
Weezer
TLC’s Chilli with Weezer
J Balvin
Billie Eilish
Kid Cudi
Tame Impala
Tame Impala
Bad Bunny
Do LaB stage
Do LaB stage

 

 

 

Marshmello and Khalid
Do LaB stage
Do LaB stage

 

 

 

Zedd
Katy Perry and Zedd
Gesaffelstein
Ariana Grande with members of *NSYNC
